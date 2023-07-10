Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

