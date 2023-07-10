Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

