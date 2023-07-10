Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

