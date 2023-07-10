Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $317.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

