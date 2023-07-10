Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,788,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after purchasing an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $200.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

