Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $196.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

