Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VHT stock opened at $238.23 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

