Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,794 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,076 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,890,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 169,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.