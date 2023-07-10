Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 18,652 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.