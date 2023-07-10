Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $484.50 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.10 and its 200 day moving average is $381.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.