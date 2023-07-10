Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 649.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

