Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 452,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

