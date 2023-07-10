Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.