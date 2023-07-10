Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after buying an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

