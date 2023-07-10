Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $179.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

