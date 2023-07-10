Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,338,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

