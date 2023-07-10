Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 319.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,281,000 after buying an additional 133,712 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $646.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

