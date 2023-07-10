Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $196.79 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

