Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $195.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

