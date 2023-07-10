Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $116.18 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

