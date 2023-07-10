Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $179.03 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $176.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.