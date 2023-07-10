Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.