Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

