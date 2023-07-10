Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

FBND opened at $44.80 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

