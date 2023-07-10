Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 15,141 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 268.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $52.30 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $53.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

