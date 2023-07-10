Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 0.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in MasTec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 433,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MTZ opened at $115.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.39 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

