Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $144.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

