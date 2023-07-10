Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day moving average is $467.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.