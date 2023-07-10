Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 11,531 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

