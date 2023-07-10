Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of T stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

