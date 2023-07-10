Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

