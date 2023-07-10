Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

