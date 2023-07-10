Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

