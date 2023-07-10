Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS PTLC opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

