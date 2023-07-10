Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 8,665 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

MPC stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

