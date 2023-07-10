Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,297,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.67 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

