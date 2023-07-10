Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

NEE stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

