Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

