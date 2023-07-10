Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $70.83 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

