Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.96 on Friday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

