Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires Shares of 1,224 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
META has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.
Shares of META stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $750.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
