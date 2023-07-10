Financial Comparison: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% Garmin 19.94% 15.98% 12.60%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Garmin 0 4 1 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leonardo DRS and Garmin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $118.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Garmin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.61 $405.00 million $2.16 7.70 Garmin $4.86 billion 4.13 $973.59 million $5.00 21.01

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats Leonardo DRS on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing. This segment also provides network computing, which is utilized across a range of mission applications including platform computing on ground and shipboard for advanced battle management, combat systems, radar, command and control, tactical networks, tactical computing, and communications. Its IMS segment designs, develops, manufacture, and integrates power conversion, control, and distribution systems, ship propulsion systems, motors and variable frequency drives, force protection systems, transportation, and logistics systems for the U.S. and allied defense customers. This segment also offers naval power and propulsion systems, which includes power conversion, control, distribution, and propulsion systems, as well as power dense permanent magnet motors, energy storage systems and associated efficient, rugged and compact power conversion, electrical actuation systems, and cooling technologies; and motor controllers, instrumentation and control equipment, electrical actuation systems, and thermal management systems. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.