Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

