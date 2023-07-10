First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

First Bank Price Performance

First Bank stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.76.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

