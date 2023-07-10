First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
First Bank stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.76.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Bank by 21.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
