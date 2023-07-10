First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

FRBA opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

