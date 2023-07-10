First Bank & Trust Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

