First Merchants Corp Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.