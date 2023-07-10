First Merchants Corp Sells 3,973 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

