First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

