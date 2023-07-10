First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Increased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 4.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

